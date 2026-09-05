Called anti-Ganesh, atheist; abused while being attacked: Bapat in FIR

In the FIR registered against his attacker, Vidyanand Bapat alleged that he was called ‘anti-Ganesh’ and ‘atheist,’ and had explicit abuses hurled at him during the attack on September 4. Bapat has risen to fame for opposing noise pollution during Ganesh festival in Pune. He was attacked on Tilak Road while giving an interview to news channel TV 9 Marathi.

Bapat further alleged that the attacker said, “You environmentalists are like this only, you create hurdles for our Ganesh festival, you speak against DJs…I will now kill you, I will see how you stay alive.”

The FIR was filed against an unidentified person, however the police identified him as Santosh Chavan and booked him under BNS 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation), and 296 (Obscene acts and songs).