Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests suspended police inspector in case of ‘seeking bribe for managing court’

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a suspended police inspector in connection with a case of seeking bribe on assurances of “managing” the Wadgaon Maval court.

The accused Bhanudas Jadhav was earlier arrested by the ACB in September 2019 for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from an accused in a cheating case lodged at Chakan police station.

On January 13 this year, ACB had arrested one Shubhavari Gaikwad (29), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from one Swapnil Shevkar on assurances of “managing” the Wadgaon Maval court.

According to ACB, Shevkar had a case pending against him in the Wadgaon Maval court. Gaikwad allegedly approached him, pretending to be court staffer “Mhatre”, and demanded Rs 2.5 lakh, assuring him that she would “manage” the court and get a judgment in his favour.

However, Shevkar filed a complaint with the ACB’s Pune office and sleuths nabbed Gaikwad while she was accepting the money.

During investigation in this case, Archana Jatkar, judicial magistrate (first class) at the Wadgaon Maval court, came under scanner of the ACB for her alleged links with Gaikwad. ACB reportedly found about 147 phone calls between Jatkar and Gaikwad. Jatkar then moved court seeking anticipatory bail, but her anticipatory bail pleas have been rejected by the sessions court in Pune and the Bombay High Court.

ACB officials said Jatkar has not been arrested yet in this case. But the ACB on Monday arrested Police Inspector Bhanudas Jadhav for his alleged role in the corruption case.

Jadhav had also been arrested earlier in connection with a drugs seizure case during a rave party in 2011, and was convicted. After finishing his six-month jail term, he joined the police force again. But after his arrest in 2019, he has been under suspension.

