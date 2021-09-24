Another vaccination milestone in Pune district: Over 1 crore doses administered

Over one crore vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered in Pune district by Thursday, said state Health Department officials.

As many as 69.34 lakh persons in Pune district have got the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine while 30.79 lakh have been fully vaccinated. By Thursday, the total number of Covid vaccinations in the district stood at 1,00,14,107.

“By October end, we hope to cover the entire population of 87.42 lakh beneficiaries in Pune district with at least the first dose of the vaccine,” said Dr

Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director, (health) Pune circle, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

Since the vaccination programme was rolled out on January 16, more than 85 crore doses have been administered across India till September 22. In Pune, the vaccination process gathered speed in the last

few months and there were 15 times when more than one lakh doses were administered in a single day.

“We have also crossed the 2.5-lakh mark of vaccinations in a single day,” said Dr Deshmukh.

He said approximately 18 lakh beneficiaries in the district are yet to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“Since the supply of vaccine doses is approximately 20 lakh per month, we hope to inoculate the entire population of beneficiaries with the first dose by October end in Pune district,” he said.

Satara has so far administered 23.91 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses while 21.13 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Solapur.

Over 13 lakh fully vaccinated in Pune city

In the Pune Municipal Corporation area, a total of 42.25 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered by September 22, of which 29.24 lakh persons have got the first dose while 13.45 lakh have got both doses.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, 18.52 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered while 36.59 lakh doses have been administered in Pune rural.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, Pune Municipal Corporation vaccination officer, told The Indian Express that an age-wise analysis shows that 4.5 lakh persons above 60 have got the first vaccine dose while 3.5 lakh are fully vaccinated.

In the 45 to 59 age group, a total of 5.55 lakh beneficiaries have got the first dose while 3.67 lakh have been fully vaccinated. Among those in the 18- 44 age group, a total of 17.51 lakh have got the first dose while 4.8 lakh have got both doses.

In the city, a total of 73,253 healthcare workers have been inoculated with the first Covid vaccine dose while 60,863 have got both doses. There are 95,618 frontline workers who have got the first vaccine dose while a total of 81,894 have been fully vaccinated.