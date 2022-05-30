Another incident of ceiling collapse reported at Pune Fire Brigade’s central station

Days after a part of a ceiling collapsed, a similar incident was reported at the Pune Fire Brigade’s Central Fire Station in the Mahatma Phule Peth area of the city Monday morning. A part of the ceiling of the main porch of the main building of the Central Fire Station came down around 10.30 am, said officials.

Fire brigade sources said nobody was at the spot where the ceiling constructed several years ago collapsed but two firemen were standing nearby. Fire brigade officials took steps to clear the rubble and reported the incident to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities.

A part of the ceiling of the Pune Fire Brigade’s control room, located on the ground floor of the Central Fire Station, had collapsed on the evening of May 27. No casualties were reported in that incident as well.

After the incident on May 27, Sunil Gilbile, who has the charge of the Chief Fire Officer, wrote to the PMC ward office for carrying out the repairs.

Repeated incidents of ceiling collapse have raised questions about the quality of construction work and repairs at the Central Fire Station premises. Sources from the fire brigade said that cracks have also developed in some construction work, which was done just about a year before.