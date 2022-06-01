Another FIR against BJP’s Nupur Sharma over remarks on Prophet Mohammed

Another case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. The latest First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered late on Tuesday at Kondhwa police station based on a complaint filed by a former corporator of the Nationlist Congress Party (NCP).

Kondhwa police registered the FIR against Sharma under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Two cases were earlier filed against Sharma in Mumbai under the same set of legal provisions. The latest complaint has been filed by Abdul Gafoor Ahmed Pathan (47), a resident of Kondhwa.

Pathan, a former corporator, has said in his complaint that comments made by Sharma hurt his religious sentiments and thus, he decided to file an FIR.

Senior inspector Sardar Patil, in-charge of Kondhwa police station, said further probe is on in the matter.