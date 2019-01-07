Another cold week ahead for Maharashtra: IMD

With another cold spell likely to hit north India and parts of Maharashtra, particularly the state’s northern areas, minimum temperatures in Pune are expected to remain around 10 degrees in the first half of the week.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, a fresh wave of western disturbances is approaching the northern plains even as many areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and neighbouring states, continue to remain under the grip of severe cold conditions.

“Cold northerly winds are expected to yet again cause some fluctuation in the minimum temperatures, especially over areas in northern Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and some parts of Konkan from January 7 to January 9,” said a senior Met official.

2018 had ended on a cold note for most cities in Maharashtra, with night temperatures dropping to as low as 3 degrees Celsius, as reported from Nagpur. Areas in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha reported the lowest ever recorded minimum temperatures and the trend has been continuing even in the first week of 2019.

On Sunday, Konkan experienced low temperatures with minimum temperatures departure recording over 3 degrees Celsius.

Some of the cities where night temperatures remained low on Sunday are Jalgaon (9 degrees Celsius), Nashik (9.7 degrees Celsius), Pune (10.3 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (10.9 degrees Celsius), Sangli (11.5 degrees Celsius), Parbhani(12.5 degrees Celsius), Akola (12.7 degrees Celsius) and Aurangabad (12.8 degrees Celsius).

But with the atmosphere remaining highly unstable, the maximum temperatures in most parts of Maharashtra are likely to remain above normal.

“With the northward movement of anti-cyclone, the day temperatures would be affected. Day temperatures in many areas would remain 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius above normal over most areas and range around 32 degrees Celsius till January 9,” said the official.