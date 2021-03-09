Another Army officer detained by Pune Police for questioning in paper leak case

Two days after an Army Major was arrested in connection to the question paper leak in the soldier recruitment process, one more Army officer was detained by Pune Police from Delhi for questioning in the case.

In the latest development in the case, Pune Police on Tuesday detained the Army officer after his alleged involvement in the case came to light. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that one officer had been detained on Tuesday for questioning.

Gupta, however, refused to divulge more information about the officer and his exact role in the case. Sources have told The Indian Express that Pune Police zeroed in on the officer following the leads gathered from earlier arrests, including that of an officer of Major rank from an Army establishment in Tamil Nadu.

The officer, Major Thiru Murugan Thangavelu (47), was remanded to police custody for eight days by the Anti-Corruption court in Pune.

The officer detained on Tuesday is a commissioned officer and has been in contact with Major Thangavelu, a police officer who is part of the probe told The Indian Express. Seeking Major Thangavelu’s custodial remand, the Pune Police had argued before the court on Monday that he had sent the question paper from his phone to the other arrested accused in the case, Bharat Adakmol, on WhatsApp and later deleted the chat.

Following a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and the Crime Branch of Pune City Police, a question paper leak in the Common Entrance Exam for recruitment of Soldier (General Duty) had come to light in last week of February, after which the all-India exam was cancelled.

After the leak had come to light, Pune police had registered two separate offences at Wanawadi and Vishrantwadi police stations, denoting probes by two separate teams of the Crime Branch into malpractices related to the same examination process. In the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station, three persons including an ex-serviceman have been arrested. In the case at Wanawadi police station, two serving Army soldiers and two others were initially arrested. Two more persons were arrested at a later stage.

