Pune: Annular solar eclipse on June 21; IUCAA to hold online sessions

As the annular solar eclipse, which will be seen in parts of north India on June 21, draws near, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune will hold a series of interactive sessions on its YouTube channel (IUCAA SciPOP) on solar eclipses.

In Pune, the eclipse will begin at 10.02 am and is expected to reach its maximum phase at 11.40 am. It will end at 1.30 pm here. Across India however, different phases of it should be visible between 10 am and 2 pm, depending on the longitude.

The hour-long IUCAA SciPOP sessions will be held on June 18 and 19, in English and Marathi respectively.

On Sunday, June 21, the live online session will combine feeds from all over the country and host an array of experts from IUCAA and the scientific community on eclipses, astronomy and related fields.

