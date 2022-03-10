Annual Indo-Japanese defence exercise Dharma Guardian concludes

Exercise Dharma Guardian, an annual exercise between Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Force, concluded at Belgaum on Thursday with a focus on counter-terrorism operations and disruptive technologies between two key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise had commenced on February 27 at the Foreign Training Node of the Indian Army in Belgaum and culminated after 12 days of intense joint military training, providing a unique opportunity of achieving synergy between Armed Forces of both countries.

Dharma Guardian covered a vast spectrum – from cross training and combat conditioning in the field environment to sports and cultural exchanges. The contingents from the two armies jointly attended demonstrations at the firing ranges and also participated in various tactical exercises. Both contingents shared their expertise on contemporary subjects of counter-terrorism operations, as also on exploiting disruptive technologies such as drone and anti-drone weapons.

Combat-experienced troops of the 15th Battalion of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army and 30th Infantry Regiment of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) participated in the exercise this year and shared experiences gained during operations in order to enhance interoperability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle, semi-urban and urban terrains.

“The exercise also provided a platform for professional and cultural learning as well as social interactions, which, in turn, broaden their (the participants’) horizon towards knowledge and cooperation aiming towards co-existence as one in the Indo-Pacific Region. Exercise Dharma Guardian will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces and will act as a catalyst for many such joint programs in future to further consolidate on the gains achieved,” a press statement from the Indian Army said.

To promote military cooperation between India and Japan, the first edition of the Dharma Guardian was held at Counter Insurgency Warfare School of the Indian Army at Vairengte in November 2018.