Annual Ekvira Aai pilgrimage: Toll waiver on Pune-Mumbai Expressway for 3 days, traffic curbs on key stretches 

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Devotees travelling to the Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla, near Maharashtra’s Lonavala, for the annual Ekvira Aai Yatra will get relief at the toll booth. A three-day toll waiver has been announced on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from March 24 (Tuesday) to March 26 (Thursday), coinciding with the pilgrimage that draws thousands of devotees, primarily from the Agri and Koli communities, every year.
The toll exemption has been facilitated by Bhiwandi NCP (SP) Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balya Mama, who coordinated with the expressway toll authorities to enable the move.
Announcing the waiver in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mhatre said, “Upon our request, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll administration has agreed to waive the toll for devotees travelling for the Ekvira Aai Yatra from March 24 to 26. I urge all devotees to carry the consent letter issued by my office and present it at the toll booth to avail of this exemption.”
He added, “I appeal to all pilgrims to follow traffic rules and maintain safety during the yatra so that the event is peaceful and incident-free for everyone.”
The Ekvira Devi Temple is a hilltop shrine dedicated to the Kuldevi, the ancestral deity, of the Koli and Agri communities. Situated near the ancient Buddhist Karla Caves in Pune district, the temple draws lakhs of devotees during Navratri and other major occasions throughout the year, making the annual yatra one of the most significant religious gatherings in the region.
Security and traffic measures
Ahead of the large footfall of pilgrims, the Maval administration and rural police have put in place security and crowd management arrangements. CCTV surveillance will be operational across key locations, and traffic restrictions have been imposed on major stretches leading to the temple.
Heavy vehicles have been barred from the Karla Phata to Gadhpaitha route to ease congestion. Authorities have also relocated roadside stalls away from the main roads on the hill to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for devotees.