Annual Ekvira Aai pilgrimage: Toll waiver on Pune-Mumbai Expressway for 3 days, traffic curbs on key stretches 

A three-day toll waiver has been announced on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from March 24 (Tuesday) to March 26 (Thursday), coinciding with the pilgrimage that draws thousands of devotees, primarily from the Agri and Koli communities. (Express Photo),

Devotees travelling to the Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla, near Maharashtra’s Lonavala, for the annual Ekvira Aai Yatra will get relief at the toll booth. A three-day toll waiver has been announced on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from March 24 (Tuesday) to March 26 (Thursday), coinciding with the pilgrimage that draws thousands of devotees, primarily from the Agri and Koli communities, every year.

The toll exemption has been facilitated by Bhiwandi NCP (SP) Member of Parliament Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balya Mama, who coordinated with the expressway toll authorities to enable the move.

Announcing the waiver in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mhatre said, “Upon our request, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll administration has agreed to waive the toll for devotees travelling for the Ekvira Aai Yatra from March 24 to 26. I urge all devotees to carry the consent letter issued by my office and present it at the toll booth to avail of this exemption.”