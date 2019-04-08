Annual convention of ‘Cartoonists Combine’ to be held in Maharashtra’s Nashik

Veterans and budding cartoonists are set to appear at the annual convention of ‘Cartoonists Combine’ in Nashik on April 13 and 14. ‘Cartoonists Combine’ is a platform for all-India Marathi cartoonists to showcase their skills.

The convention was launched by former Shiv Sena leader late Bal Thackeray, who was also a cartoonist. Over the years, cartoon exhibitions have been organised in Pune, Nanded, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other cities of Maharashtra by Cartoonists Combine. The convention will begin at Nashik’s Kusumagraj Pratishthan with ‘Hasya mehfil’, a seminar to showcase works of various cartoonists. Artists like Dnyanesh Sonar, Vikas Sabnis, Prabhakar Wairkar, Prabhakar Zalke, Jagdish Kunte, Ravindra Balapure, Mahendra Bhavsar, Atul Purandare, Vishwas Suryavanshi, Lahu Kale, Anant Darade and many more will present more than 300 works.

The seminar will be inaugurated by former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Programmes like ‘Adbhut Kalpana’ and ‘Sarav Vyangchitra’ will be conducted by leading cartoonists Prashant Kulkarni and Vaijanath Dulange. Even the audience will have a chance to create their own caricatures in a segment called ‘Aaple vyangchitr aaplya samor’. Future aspirants in the field are invited for the seminar, where cartoonists like Vikas Sabnis, Vinay Chanekar, Dnyanesh Sonar, Charuhaas Pandit and Ghanshyam Deshmukh will guide them.

Famous cartoonist Dnyanesh Sonar is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and will also release his painting coffee table book ‘Different strokes’.