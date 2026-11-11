Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has strongly refuted allegations made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in her newly released autobiography, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, where she claimed his iconic 2011 anti-corruption crusade in Delhi enjoyed covert support from the RSS and the BJP, eventually leading to the UPA government’s downfall.

“A responsible person must speak responsibly; otherwise one loses their credibility. I have no relation or association with any party or political front. Whatever I do, I do it for the welfare of the country and society,” Hazare told ‘ABP Majha’, a Marathi news channel, on Wednesday.

Hazare said whatever he has done in his life has been for the welfare of the country and its people, and he had nothing to do with political parties.

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However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve backed Gandhi’s statement, saying Hazare was used as a front by the BJP to create anarchy in the country. “It was a conspiracy to create anarchy in the country by putting Anna Hazare forward. Anna Hazare did not speak on any issues afterward, so it raises the question of whether someone else was making him speak through a proxy,” Danve said.

‘Sharad Pawar’s key roles forgotten’

The publication has also drawn criticism from multiple political quarters, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The autobiography also recounts the pivotal May 1999 episode where three senior Congress Working Committee (CWC) leaders, including Sharad Pawar, sent her a detailed letter challenging her foreign origin. The letter asserted that her foreign birth should disqualify her from holding high constitutional offices in India. The resulting rift led to the expulsion of the three leaders, prompting Sharad Pawar to form the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In the memoir, Gandhi refers to Pawar simply as a “Maharashtra leader,” omitting his tenure as Maharashtra chief minister as well as his roles in the Central Government.

“Pawar had also held the Agriculture and Defence portfolios in the Union Government, which she seems to have forgotten,” said an NCP leader.

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A Congress leader said, ”The book does not criticise the three Congress leaders. In fact, Sonia Gandhi has written in the book that she was hurt and had tears in her eyes after reading the letter. She wrote that she walked out of the CWC meeting. It is clear that she was hurt at that time but has not written anything against the three leaders.”

Attempt to polish one’s own image: BJP

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said the book is not soul-searching, but rather an attempt to polish one’s own image and cover up inconvenient questions. “She has expressed sorrow over Babri demolitions because political convenience can be served through it; but why is she silent on Bofors? Why no clear stance on the claims by Congress leaders that they were moved to tears after the Batla House encounter? She says her stance in the Shah Bano case was different. Then why didn’t that stance reflect in actions when she served as the chairperson of the National Advisory Council during Manmohan Singh’s tenure?”

Upadhaye said Gandhi has admitted in the book that the Emergency was unconstitutional. ”Then who will answer as to who was controlling power from behind the scenes during Manmohan Singh’s tenure? The mistakes are others’, the responsibility is others’, but the monopoly on morality is entirely ours! No matter how much one tries to brighten their image through an autobiography, questions in history cannot be erased. History does not want self-praise; it wants honest answers,” he said.

A sensitive, resilient person: Rohit Pawar

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar termed Sonia Gandhi a sensitive, resilient, and courageous individual.

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“At the age of just 21, she left behind her home, her loved ones and everything familiar in Italy to begin a new chapter in India. She embraced this country and made it her own. However, her journey was marked by two devastating personal tragedies — the loss of Indira ji in 1984 and Rajiv ji in 1991. Despite enduring such profound personal losses, she chose not to leave India and return to her homeland. Instead, she strengthened her bond with this country and devoted herself to public life and service,” Pawar said, adding that her determination to stand firm in the face of immense adversity is truly inspiring.’

Pawar recalled an occasion this year when he could experience her compassion and sensitivity. “When I met her in Parliament to seek her support for an impartial investigation into Ajit Dada’s tragic plane crash, she did more than simply listen to our concerns. She understood our pain as though we were members of her own family and extended her firm support to our demand. That meeting reaffirmed my belief that someone who has endured similar personal tragedies can truly understand another person’s pain with such profound empathy and sensitivity,” he said.