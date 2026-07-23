Anna Hazare observes silent fast, backs demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

At the protest venue, Anna Hazare broke down while looking at posters made by students highlighting their demands. (File photo)

Activist Anna Hazare, who observed a silent protest in support of the students’ agitation in Ahilyanagar on Thursday, backed the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, saying, “He should resign.”

Hazare’s remarks came after students protesting the NEET paper leak case demanded action against those responsible and sought Pradhan’s resignation. The protests witnessed clashes, with several protesters injured during police action. Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with incidents of violence under sections related to rioting and damage to public property.

At the protest venue, Hazare broke down while looking at posters made by students highlighting their demands. Videos of the moment were widely shared on social media.