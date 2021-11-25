Anna Hazare undergoes angiography at Pune hospital

Octogenarian activist Anna Hazare underwent angiography at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Thursday. His health is said to be stable.

The procedure was undertaken to diagnose the reason for mild weakness that the 84-year old activist has been experiencing for the last few days.

“There is no cause for concern. A few days ago, a team of doctors had visited Ralegan Siddhi and had checked Annaji casually. At that time, after noticing some weakness, they had advised us to undergo some routine health check-ups. Today, during the hospital visit, doctors decided to go for an angiography, results of which were normal,” said Dr Dhananjay Pote, a Parner-based doctor who has been monitoring Hazare’s health for many years.

After learning about the development, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also enquired about Hazare’s health.