Anna Hazare announces fast against wine sale in Maharashtra supermarkets: ‘culture will perish, hedonism will grow’

Social activist Anna Hazare has announced an indefinite hunger strike in his village from February 14 to protest against the Maharashtra government’s green signal for selling wine in supermarkets.

“The state government seems to have taken this decision keeping in mind the revenue and the interests of wine producers and sellers. But the government seems not to have considered that this could lead to increased alcohol addiction among children and youngsters and mean trouble for women. This is lamentable,” Hazare said on Wednesday.

“Our saints and national heroes have taken efforts to conserve and strengthen our culture. If wine is sold in shops, then this culture will perish, hedonism will grow. It’s impossible to foresee what all problems this decision will cause. Hence, to avoid witnessing the downfall of our culture, I will start a fast in Ralegan Siddhi from February 14,” he wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On January 27, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government decided to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores with an area over 1,000 square feet.

Hazare said that although numerous organisations, including his own Bharashtchar Virodhi Jan Andolan, had opposed the decision, the government was not willing to reconsider it. The Opposition BJP has also attacked the new policy.

“In such a situation, I can see no alternative to an agitation,” said Hazare in the letter. He said he would soon convene a meeting of like-minded organisations from across the state and decide the future course of action.