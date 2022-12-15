Focussed on curbing juvenile crimes, says outgoing Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner

As Vinay Kumar Choubey took charge as the fifth police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Wednesday, the outgoing commissioner Ankush Shinde said he focussed on curbing juvenile crime during his nine-month tenure.

“Juvenile crime has become a major challenge for the police in Pimpri-Chinchwad. We made efforts to curb it and succeeded to a large extent,” Shinde told The Indian Express.

Shinde said they have formed committees in slums where juvenile crimes were rampant. “These committees were formed recently. The objective was to stop juveniles from taking to crime and turning them towards doing some constructive work which could uplift their own lives,” he said.

Each committee has an ‘aaji’ or grandmother besides a member of an NGO and a beat police officer. “The role of the ‘aajis’ is important. They are the ones part of the slums and know the children. They would be very helpful in monitoring and tracking the behaviour of the kids. If any kid was found going astray, the ‘aajis’ would take up the issue with the committee and then efforts would be made to put the kids on the right track,” said Shinde, who has been transferred to Nashik as police commissioner. He had earlier served as police commissioner in Solapur too.

The committees will be operational in 15 big slums. “I am hopeful that these committees will play a big role in helping curb juvenile crime. The committees will not only help prevent teenagers from committing crime but will also help stop the ‘ganging up’ of youths which takes place once they start gathering at a spot,” he said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, under the leadership of Shinde, launched the ‘Disha’ campaign to discourage juveniles from committing crimes. The police identified 78 slums having over 400 juveniles who were repeat offenders. Of the 400, the police found, at least half were school dropouts.

Under the campaign, the police formed ‘Disha’ committees in each slum to keep watch on the juveniles. Shinde said they roped in a training institute and two NGOs. “The training institute is providing training to the youngsters in vocational courses and trades while the NGOs are giving free medical treatment and are also training youths in sports activities like football. We are confident that we will be effectively able to turn youngsters towards the good track of life,” he said.

During this nine-month tenure in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shinde took the initiative to meet citizens, NGOs, journalists, and activists, hold discussions and take feedback and suggestions from them.

Meanwhile, new commissioner Choubey said he would take stock of the situation and then speak on the issues which will be his priority. “My first priority will be to get full information about the city, the crime scene, political and social situation,” he said.

Choubey said he held discussions with police officials regarding cybercrimes. “I was told that a proposal for increasing manpower in the cybercrime department is pending with the government. I will make efforts to increase the manpower. If we get adequate manpower, it will help us in conducting speedy investigations. My main aim will be to make this department strong,” he said.

Choubey is a 1995 batch IPS officer. An IIT Kanpur graduate, he was holding the charge as additional director general of the anti-corruption department before being transferred to Pimpri-Chinchwad as police commissioner.