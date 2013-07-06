Ankur Kakatkar revives the memories of a delicious traditional treat

When I was shooting for a travel show called Discover Maharashtra,our crew moved around the entire state,exploring and discovering new routes. During the entire project,we visited many villages in and around Maharashtra and tasted so many local delicacies. But there was one incident that still lingers on my mind,especially because of the hospitality we were offered.

Once we were doing a late-night shoot at Mahabaleshwar and suddenly it started raining heavily. Fatigued and famished,we were craving for food desperately but unfortunately,there was not even a morsel available. Walking down the road,completely drenched and tired,we came across a small hut round the corner. Those staying there took one look at our condition and immediately invited us into their humble abode and made us feel so comfortable inside.

They prepared Bhakri,a round flat unleavened bread made out of nachni or finger millet flour and served that with piping hot Pithla,a porridge-like traditional curry,made of chickpea flour. It tasted a bit like mutton masala,probably because of its thick texture and richness. Green chillies and chopped onions made a fabulous combination with the dish. While we were still gorging on the food,they followed it by butter milk that had curry leaves sprinkled on top. The drink did not just satiate our thirst but also increased the intensity of the flavours in the dish.

Considering that pithla bhakri is a comfort meal in any Maharashtrian household,the taste of the food was heavenly yet so simple,and went perfectly with the atmosphere outside. Honestly,it reminded me of my good old days and typical country food. Our entire crew could not thank the hosts enough. They were truly the saviours in our hour of need.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App