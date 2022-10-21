scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Ankit Goyal named new chief of Pune Rural Police

Ankit Goyal, who was the Gadchiroli superintendent of police, had won accolades after the police had gunned down 26 Maoists, including top Naxal leader Milind Teltumbde, in November 2021.

IPS officer Ankit Goyal has been appointed the new superintendent of Pune Rural Police and will replace Abhinav Deshmukh, the current SP. While Goyal’s transfer order was issued on Thursday, Deshmukh’s new posting is yet to be announced.

Goyal had won accolades after the Gadchiroli police had gunned down 26 Maoists, including top Naxal leader Milind Teltumbde, in November 2021. Somay Munde, the additional SP, Gadchiroli, who had participated in the police operation that led to the killing of Telumbde, has also been transferred. Munde will be the new SP, Latur district police.

The state home department on Thursday released an order on internal transfers of 24 senior police officers in the state.

While Shaikh Samir Aslam, additional SP Gadchiroli, has been transferred as SP, Satara police, senior police officer Ravindrasinha Pardeshi has been transferred from the state intelligence department (SID) in Mumbai to his new posting as SP of Chandrapur police.

Rakesh Ola, SP of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Nagpur, is the new SP of Ahmednagar police and will replace Manoj Patil, the outgoing SP of Ahmednagar.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:33:06 am
