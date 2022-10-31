scorecardresearch
Ankit Goyal takes charge as Pune rural police SP

Outgoing SP Abhinav Deshmukh handed over the charge to Ankit Goyal Sunday.

Abhinav Deshmukh hand over his charge to Ankit Goyal (left).

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ankit Goyal Sunday took charge as the Pune rural police superintendent as the outgoing SP Abhinav Deshmukh handed over the charge to him.

Ankit Goyal was previously the SP of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. Deshmukh is yet to get his new posting.

Goyal won accolades after the police team under him had gunned down 26 Maoists, including top Naxal leader Milind Teltumbde, in November 2021.

Deshmukh thanked all his subordinates and said it was an honour for him to work in the Pune rural area, which covers several places of historical importance, including the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maharashtra home department last week released an order on internal transfers of 24 senior police officers in the state.

Gadchiroli additional SP Somay Munde, who had also participated in the police operation that led to the killing of Teltumbde, has been transferred as the Latur SP.

While Shaikh Samir Aslam, additional SP Gadchiroli, has been transferred as the SP of Satara police, Ravindrasinha Pardeshi has been transferred from the state intelligence department (SID) in Mumbai to his new posting as the SP of Chandrapur police.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:56:54 am
