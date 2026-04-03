17 calls and a 21-minute conversation: Activist Anjali Damania claims Eknath Shinde spoke to ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat

Social activist Anjali Damania alleged on Friday that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made 17 calls from his cellphone to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested in a sexual assault case last month.

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“There are 17 recorded calls. His single longest conversation lasted 21 minutes. Of the 17 calls, 10 were incoming, and seven were outgoing,” she claimed. “It is necessary that he explain the context of these conversations.”

Damania also accused Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar, who recently stepped down as the state women’s commission chief following the controversy surrounding Kharat, of making 177 calls to him.

She also alleged that BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare made eight calls each to Kharat. Damania said that these were standard cellular calls, adding that information regarding WhatsApp calls was unavailable.