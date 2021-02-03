scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Maharashtra Home minister vows arrest of student leader over Elgaar Parishad speech

Sharjeel Usmani, a former student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was booked late on Tuesday night on a complaint filed by a BJP youth-wing leader from Pune.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 3, 2021 6:27:42 pm
Sharjeel Usmani, Anil DeshmukhSharjeel Usmani was booked under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), a non-bailable offence. (File)

A day after Pune police booked student leader Sharjeel Usmani for his alleged provocative speech at the Elgaar Parishad on January 30, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state police have launched a search for him and he will be arrested from ‘wherever he is’.

Usmani, a former student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was booked late on Tuesday night on a complaint filed by a BJP youth-wing leader from Pune. He was booked under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), a non-bailable offence.

Deshmukh said in the tweet on Wednesday, “Police have examined the clipping of the objectionable speech by Sharjeel Usmani, which he delivered at Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on January 30. An offence has been registered against him. He is currently out of Maharashtra. He will be arrested from wherever he is. Police are searching for him.”

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Apart from Usmani, other keynote speakers at the conference were author Arundhati Roy, former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, journalist Prashant Kanojia, Dalit activist Satyabhama Suryawanshi from Latur, retired High Court judge BG Kolse Patil and retired IPS officer S MMushrif, among others.

On Tuesday, former CM and current Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking action against Usmani. The party’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil followed up with a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, demanding action against the student leader.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement