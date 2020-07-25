Anil Deshmukh reviews law & order situation in Pune with top cops

Anil Deshmukh during a meeting. (Photo: Twitter @ Anil Deshmukh ) Anil Deshmukh during a meeting. (Photo: Twitter @ Anil Deshmukh )

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural police to review the law and order situation. He asked the police to use modern technology for keeping a watch on criminals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh gave a presentation of how the city police was using ‘ExTra’ (Tracking of Externees) App to keep a watch on the movement of externed criminals. Superintendent of Pune (Rural police) Sandeep Patil informed about the ‘smart policing’ scheme being implemented in Pune district.

Besides Bachchan Singh and Sandeep Patil, Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisave, Additonal Commissioner Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Mitesh Ghatte and Additional Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Ramnath Pokle also attended the meeting at the government guest house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd