Angry over fee hike, parents of DPS Pune students raise social media storm

Angered over a fee hike despite the pandemic situation that has put financial pressures on parents, and subsequent refusal by the school management to roll back the hike, a group of parents of students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Pune, have raised a storm on social media over the last few days.

The parents have levied several allegations against the school, accusing it of not conducting elections to form a Parent-Teacher Association, “illegally” raising the fee by 15 per cent despite the pandemic and government orders not to hike fees, charging transport fee when the school was not operational, not responding to parent’s repeated mails, adding miscellaneous expenses to tuition fees and so on.

The school administration has, however, refuted most claims.

Taking to Twitter, one of the parents, Rakesh Choudhary, wrote, “No PTA, increased school fee by 15 percent, illegally merged AMC with school fee, charged transport fee when school is not operating, no response to our mails.”

Another Twitter user, Rohitashva Pandey wrote, “DPS Pune parents plea ignored completely by school, no response to mail sent by parents.”

School principal Neelam Chakravarty, however, refuted the claims and said the maximum fee hike was 8 per cent and majority of parents had agreed to it.

The angry parents, however, raised questions on how school fees was being calculated. Priyanka Gupta tweeted, “DPS Pune is charging full fees for the primary school (nursery) though they are giving only 1.5 hours of online classes, reduced from five-hour physical classes and that too, only four days a week. Can you believe Rs 8000 per month for nursery?”

Another Twitter user, Suhag Patel, wrote “DPS Pune has not formed PTA and did not even bother to inform parents about that. Since last year, they are charging transportation fees which is completely unethical.”

Chakravarty refuted most claims. “In 2020-21, we did not hike the fees despite having the approval for fee hike from parents, keeping the pandemic year and government order in mind. However, we had to open the school for a short time during the year and we purchased a lot of specialised equipment. Expenses were undertaken for sanitisation, buying laptops for teachers and so on. This year, we had to do a small fee hike to the tune of 5 per cent for lower classes and a maximum 8 per cent for higher classes. As far as the transport fee is concerned, the buses are owned by us and we are paying salaries to drivers and cleaners, we well as the maintenance cost of vehicles,” she said.

On the allegation that a PTA has not been formed, she said, “Until 2020, we had a PTA but we could not conduct elections due to the pandemic. However, we have started preparations for forming a PTA now. As far as communication is concerned, majority of parents are satisfied with the explanation and they are co-operating, but a small group is not convinced.”

