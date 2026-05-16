‘Anger with former MLA, disappointment with the system’: How Pune Porsche crash victim’s parents are living out their days

Aneesh Awadhiya, an IT engineer in Pune, and his friend Ashwini Koshta were killed after their motorbike was reportedly hit by a Porsche driven by a drunk 17-year-old.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 16, 2026 02:32 PM IST
PunePune Porsche crash victim Aneesh Awadhiya (extreme left) with his family in happier times. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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It will be two years since Om and Savita Awadhiya, who live in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, received the news that would shatter their lives. Their son, Aneesh Awadhiya, 24, an IT engineer in Pune, and his friend Ashwini Koshta were killed after his motorbike was allegedly hit by a Porsche driven by a drunk 17-year-old.

“As we approach May 18-19, I begin to relive the memories of all that had happened in the days before the tragedy. I remember the times I had talked to him. Phir wahi din, wahi samay bas nikalta ja raha hai (That day, that moment keeps passing by). What compounds our sorrow is that we have lost everything, but nothing has happened to the accused. It seems everybody has forgotten about the Porsche case,” says Savita Awadhiya.

At present, all the family members of the accused are out on bail. The minor, who is now an adult, was granted bail within 15 hours of the incident. His mother, who was accused of tampering with evidence and misleading investigators, was granted bail around April 2025. In March this year, the Supreme Court granted bail to the father. The Awadhiya family watched these developments on TV. They wonder when the hearing on the court case will begin.

“The lawyers are working but we don’t know what is happening. Hamari kuch samajh mein hi nahin aa raha ki hum aage kya karein. (We don’t know how to go ahead),” says Savita Awadhiya. She adds that the family has been living each day with grief.

When there is anger, it comes cloaked in sorrow and disappointment with the system. “What does one say about Sunil Tingre ji, the then-MLA, who reached the Yerwada police station at 3 am to protect the minor? He got doctors and others also involved. We believe that Tingre should have been added to the list of the accused. It was such a tragic accident and, yet, powerful people were busy subverting the probe,” says Om Awadhiya. He alleges that the police had tried to stop Aneesh Awadhiya’s friend from filing an FIR. Incidentally, Tingre, from the Nationalist Congress Party, lost the Assembly election in 2024.

“Our children will not come back but we were pleased to learn that a board had been put up at the spot of the accident in their memory. Now, that board has been removed. We would feel some relief if the board or a memorial were erected so that other wealthy parents would hesitate before giving their cars to minors,” says Om Awadhiya.

He says it is imperative that Pune – and the rest of the country – does not forget the Porsche case. “It should serve as a reminder that even powerful people can go to jail,” says Om Awadhiya. Memories are important to them, not just as a confetti of pictures from the past but as a source of strength for the future. “It is our appeal that the people of Pune visit the site and conduct a small memorial event. We are in Madhya Pradesh and will mourn at home. But, will the local MLA and a few people of Pune come out and grieve with us?” asks Om Awadhiya.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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