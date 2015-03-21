Anger erupts on streets

MNS workers, who allegedly assaulted the suspect when he was produced in court, were detained by Shivajinagar police. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)

On Friday evening, the Maharashtra Government suspended Sawant and gave additional charge of his post to Commissioner, Agriculture V V Deshmukh.

Police are probing if Sawant committed a similar crime against any women employee at the MCEAR headquarters. The sexual harassment committee of MCEAR does not have any formal complaint against Sawant as of now. Officers at MCEAR are silent on Sawant’s behaviour at the workplace.

MCAER is the apex body that regulates agriculture universities in Maharashtra, and oversees educational and research activities of the four universities and over a hundred colleges that offer undergraduate and post-graduate courses in agriculture and allied fields.

Sawant who hails from Chakurdi village near Karad in Satara district had been posted in Pune for several years now. He is an officer from the Maharashtra Public Services and was promoted to the IAS cadre in 1998. He was appointed the Director General of MCAER on June 26, 2011.

Prior to this appointment, he served in various positions in sports, social welfare and state agriculture departments. He is scheduled to retire in June 2015. He had served as Resident Deputy Collector of Pune earlier.

“There are about 40-odd employees – regular and contractual – at MCAER headquarters. Nine are women. There’s a committee to address complaints of sexual harassment by female employees and it’s headed by a woman director. The committee — so far — has not received any complaints,” said an official with the agriculture department who stressed that he be not named.

On Friday, heavy security was deployed at MCEAR headquarters and visitors —without prior appointment — were not allowed in. Police are yet to make enquiries with colleagues at MCAER.

