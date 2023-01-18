‘Angadia’ robbery: MCOCA invoked against Sunny Gupta, 11 gang members

PUNE CITY police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious criminal Avinash alias Sunny Gupta (20) and 11 of his gang members, including a minor boy, who had opened fire and then looted money from the office of an Angadia (a private courier service system) in Market Yard area in November last year.

According to police, around 11.30 am on November 12, Gupta and his aides, armed with sharp weapons and a pistol, barged into the office of “P M Courier” located at the Ganraj Market in Market Yard area. One of the robbers opened fire and then they looted the cash of Rs 27.45 lakh and two mobile phones from the spot.

In this connection, an FIR was lodged at Market Yard police station under sections 395, 397, 120 b of IPC and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

During investigation, police had arrested Gupta, a resident of Mangalwar Peth, along with his eight accomplices including history sheeter Aditya Ashok Marne (28) of Warje. A minor boy involved in the crime was also detained. Three accused persons are still on the run.

Police said Gupta and his gang allegedly committed multiple crimes in an organised manner. So a proposal to invoke MCOCA against them was submitted by senior police inspector Anagha Deshpane to additional commissioner of police Ranjankumar Sharma.

A press release stated that Sharma accepted the proposal and accordingly sections of MCOCA were added against the accused persons in the robbery case. Assistant commissioner of police Pournima Taware is investigating the case.