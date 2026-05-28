Military intelligence tip-off leads to arrest of Andekar gang members with weapons in Ahilyanagar

Four of the five accused were caught after the Ahilyanagar police laid a trap at the foot of Miravali hill in Bhingar.

Five men, including two with alleged links to the Andekar gang in Pune, were arrested in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar, following a tip-off from Military Intelligence, Southern Command, the district police said on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Mushtaq Shaikh, 22, Virat alias William Mehendale, 26, Samarth Madalkar, 19, and Samarth Dudhbhate, 18, all residents of the Kondhwa area of Pune, and Akash Pawar, 25, of Bhingar in Ahilyanagar.

Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, sharp weapons, and mobile phones, all worth Rs 1.8 lakh, were recovered from the accused, the police said, adding that they suspect that the accused were planning to commit a robbery or some other crime in Ahilyanagar.