From badminton court to blue uniform: Ananya Phadke commissioned as Flying Officer

Khelo India badminton gold medallist Flying Officer Ananya Phadke was awarded the President’s Gold Medal as the best all-round outgoing medical cadet and the Kalinga Trophy for the best overall academic record at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on Friday.

Phadke was among 141 medical graduates commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) during the 60th Batch Commissioning Ceremony at AFMC, which was reviewed by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin.

According to Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao, Director and Commandant of AFMC, 112 graduates have been commissioned into the Indian Army, 12 into the Indian Navy and 17 into the Indian Air Force.