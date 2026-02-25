After Taj replica, this MP educationist is now planting 4,000-tree musical garden as tribute to Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar

The garden is an extension of Anand Prakash Chouksey's Macro Vision Academy. Statues of Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar serve as symbols of harmony and togetherness.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readBurhanpur (madhya Pradesh)Feb 25, 2026 06:28 PM IST
Anand Prakash ChoukseyAnand Prakash Chouksey and the Taj Mahal replica that he built (Express photo by Anuradha Mascarenhas).
Anand Prakash Chouksey, the founder and chairman of Macro Vision Academy, lives by his signature greeting: ‘All is Well’. After capturing global headlines seven years ago by building a stunning, liveable replica of the Taj Mahal as a gift for his wife, Chouksey is now cultivating a new landmark: a 10-acre ‘Bageecha’ (garden) that blends horticulture with the soul of Indian music in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur.

An educationist who describes himself as “a teacher for life, making the most of it”, Chouksey is planting 4,000 fruit trees, including mango, custard apple, and lemon. He also plans to install marble statues of legends Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar as a symbol of harmony and togetherness.

Constructed for Rs 30 crore, the garden is set to open on July 31 to commemorate the death anniversary of the legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi. Chouksey, a huge fan of Rafi’s work, lists songs like “Tujh ko pukare mera pyaar,” “Baharo phool barsao,” “Mera mehboob,” and “O duniya ke rakhwale” among his personal favourites.

“The aim is to play the songs by the celebrated singers who have been among the most influential voices in Indian cinema. It is also to reflect the need to be united in music and harmony, beyond religious boundaries,” Chouksey said.

The ‘pluck and eat’ philosophy

Visitors can enjoy music throughout the day as they explore the garden. They are welcome to pick fruits of their choice and use the provided knife and salt to season and eat them on-site. “It is free of charge; however, they will not be allowed to take these fruits home,” he added.

The garden is just 100 meters from the 50-acre campus, which includes Chouksey’s Taj residence, the Academy’s CBSE school, hostels, and an advanced kitchen that prepares 25,000 scientifically curated, fresh meals daily. The campus also features the Josh Club, which has badminton and table tennis courts, a FIFA-certified football field, and an ‘All is Well’ hospital, and a state-of-the-art chronosphere. Additionally, there is an auditorium that can accommodate 3,000 people.

MP educationist football ground The FIFA-certified football field at the academy (Express photo by Anuradha Mascarenhas).

“Whenever we undertake anything, we apply deep thought and purpose. Every classroom, every piece of furniture on campus is designed to be different and unique. Our auditorium has a seating capacity of 3,000—something I have not seen in any university or college elsewhere,” Chouksey said.

The campus attracts a steady flow of visitors who come to see the replica of the Taj Mahal. Kabir Chouksey, the Academy’s managing director, noted that attendance ranges from 2,500 to 3,000 visitors on days when parent-teacher meetings, cultural programmes, and exhibitions are held. “We host at least 20 such programmes each year,” he said.

An educationist who sets his own standard and is shaped by hard work and determination admits that he is his own source of strength. In his mid-50s, Chouksey points out that he is a man with zero ego. “The mission is to nurture visionary thinkers and future leaders who have the skills, courage and mindset to shape industries, uplift communities and make our nation proud,” Chouksey said.

His journey began way back in the early 1990s with Sonu Coaching Classes, preparing students for competitive examinations in Burhanpur. Over time, he established the residential school, which Apple recognised as a distinguished school in 2015 for continuous innovation in learning and teaching.

Chronosphere: Where students learn ethical hacking, robotics

What seems to be a landmark enterprise at this school is a massive 20,000 sq ft Chronosphere innovation hub with 12 computer laboratories equipped with 500 of the latest iMac systems and a mini supercomputer worth Rs 1.5–2 crore. “Chronosphere is more than a programme. It is a launchpad to empower students with hands-on experience in technologies,” Kabir added.

According to Chouksey, at their institution, advanced subjects are introduced from Class 6 to 12, including coding, language models, ethical hacking, and robotics. “From July this year, around 100–200 students will be earning Rs 1,000 per hour by working on international projects. We are associated with companies in the United States, including some ranked among the world’s top ten in computing,” Chouksey said.

And how does he encourage creativity among students? Chouksey has personally written 30 songs and compulsorily plays them at the hostel.

“Why make it compulsory?” he asked, smiling. “So that students eventually get so bored listening that they are inspired to create their own music.”

He also recalled students challenging him to write a rap, a Punjabi song and other random pieces. “One night at 11 pm, a student asked me to make a Marathi song like ‘Shantabai.’ By 11 am the next day, both audio and video were ready. ‘Here is the new Shantabai,’ I told them, adding, ‘now let us channel that same creativity into your studies’,” he added.

