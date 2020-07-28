Analysis of daily cases in Pune: Maximum growth rate in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward at 94.2%

The growth of cases has reduced in the most affected areas, such as Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices. They have, so far, registered 4,371 and 3,716 patients, while they have 663 and 608 active cases. (Representational) The growth of cases has reduced in the most affected areas, such as Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices. They have, so far, registered 4,371 and 3,716 patients, while they have 663 and 608 active cases. (Representational)

Even as Pune became the city with the highest number of daily active Covid-19 cases in India in the last few days, the Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office area has recorded the highest growth rate of fresh cases in the last two weeks, while Dhole-Patil ward office, one of the worst-hit areas, recorded the slowest spread during the same time period.

In the growth analysis of daily Covid-19 cases in 15 ward offices, Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office area has the fourth lowest of 2,269 patients registered so far, but a surge in new patients in the last two weeks made it the fourth highest with active cases at 968. It saw a growth of 94.2 per cent, 40.1 per cent in the last week from July 20 to 26 and 54.1 per cent between July 13 and 19. This is the highest growth rate in any ward office area in the last two weeks.

Similary, Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office area, where the disease made its presence felt much later than in other areas, recorded the second highest growth of 90.3 per cent in the last two weeks, followed by Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office with 88.4 per cent and Warje-Karvenagar ward office with 87 per cent.

However, considering the growth in number of active patients, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar has maximum patients at 1,490, as compared to all ward office areas, followed by 1,170 active cases in Warje-Karvenagar ward office area.

Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office has the second highest growth rate, but only has 341 active cases, the third lowest among all ward offices in the city.

Considering the growth rate of the past week, Aundh-Baner ward office area has recorded maximum growth of 54.9 per cent, despite reporting infections at a later stage as compared to the entire city.

Dhole-Patil ward office recorded the slowest spread of the disease at 18.5 per cent in the last week. Aundh-Baner ward office area has 331 active cases, while Dhole-Patil has 537 as of July 26.

The growth of cases has reduced in the most affected areas, such as Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices. They have, so far, registered 4,371 and 3,716 patients, while they have 663 and 608 active cases.

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office has the least number of active cases at 291 and recorded a growth of 70.3 per cent in new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,832.

The PMC has been redefining containment zones based on growth in number of patients. Last week, the civic body declared 87 micro-containment zones by adding 23 new areas and deleting 45 from the earlier list of 109 micro-containment zones. Containment zones are sealed so that there is no movement, while there are restrictions in operating commercial establishments except those providing essential and emergency services.

“Containment zones have to be redefined in a manner that they are neither too small nor too big. This would also help in sealing off the area properly and effectively implementing rules to check the spread of the infection,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune Divisional Commissioner.

