An end to knowledge

In a room full of powerful businessmen from all over the globe,and all intent towards the same end,it could be easy to believe that one has strayed into a major business transaction,or perhaps a boards meeting. Except,everyone is dressed somewhat differently  the men in white kurtas and dhotis and the women in off-white salwar-kameez. And all are eager to learn self management  a better way of life  from their guru,Swami Parthasarathy,a proponent of Vedanta.

Vedanta literally means a culmination of knowledge; in other words it expounds a way of life where peace of mind is allied with dynamic action in the world. It is a philosophy that has two principles  human nature is divine,and the purpose of life is to realise that human nature is divine. In short,it is a way of life that leads down the path of self-realisation.

Spirituality is about how one meets his life,not about how he or she leads it. That,of course,goes without saying that spirituality can only be achieved when there is no ego, says Parthasarathy,called Swamiji by his followers. This applies to one and all religion,because after all,all religions have the same basic philosophy. It is only the dos and donts which change,influenced by the environment of the time. In fact,religion is merely the shell around a basic philosophy, he adds.

Parthasarathy is different from other gurus. Born in a prominent shipping family in Chennai,he completed his post-graduation from London University. However,finding his true calling to life,he gave up a luxurious life and instead dedicated his life to Vedanta. He attached himself to an ashram in Mumbai,and soon afterwards,started the Vedanta Academy at Manavali that is an hours drive from Pune.

He preaches,for lack of a better term,practical approaches to life that increase productivity,reduce stress and develop leadership. Sin is merely mental agitation, he says adding,If a man is not disturbed by his deed,then he doesnt consider himself a sinner,and would not think about it any further.

Parthasarathy believes in the separation of the intellect from intelligence,and believes that a keen intellect is a must for a winner. He says,All educational institutes develop ones intelligence; I teach people to develop their intellect. Intelligence is knowledge,while intellect is much more than that. Intellect is questioning,it is not to take anything for granted till a logical conclusion is reached.

Among other things,Parthasarathy is also an author,and has written 10 books on the principles and philosophies of Vedanta,. Everything that I write,I write between four and six in the morning. That is when one truly exercises their mind, he adds.

He also feels that businessmen lead stressful lives,compounded by bad time-management,relationship issues and a wrong lifestyle. And as work degenerates into monotony,there is a heightened tension of the body,and as a consequence business cannot be done to its full potent,leading to a loss of efficiency and productivity,which reflects itself at home. Thus,businesses fail,families break,and nations war. He says that to break away from this vicious circle,one must gain mastery over ones intellect and control the emotion. He has explained the theory in his book Governing Business and Relationships.

Remarkably fit for a man who has crossed his eighth decade,Parthsarathy says that a calm mind is a key to all success. I have no worries, he says,simply adding,I have an anxiety-free future,because I have seen that anxiety merely saps one,both physically and mentally. Of course,to stay fit,one also has to be regular and disciplined.

(Swami Parthasarathy will be in the city to release and give a discourse on his book Governing Business and Relationships,aptly on Guru Purnima on July 19,at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir,6.30pm onwards)

