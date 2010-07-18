An end to knowledge

An exponent of the principles of Vedanta,Swami Parthsarathy believes in the separation of the intellect from intelligence
In a room full of powerful businessmen from all over the globe,and all intent towards the same end,it could be easy to believe that one has strayed into a major business transaction,or perhaps a boards meeting. Except,everyone is dressed somewhat differently the men in white kurtas and dhotis and the women in off-white salwar-kameez. And all are eager to learn self management a better way of life from their guru,Swami Parthasarathy,a proponent of Vedanta.
Vedanta literally means a culmination of knowledge; in other words it expounds a way of life where peace of mind is allied with dynamic action in the world. It is a philosophy that has two principles human nature is divine,and the purpose of life is to realise that human nature is divine. In short,it is a way of life that leads down the path of self-realisation.
Spirituality is about how one meets his life,not about how he or she leads it. That,of course,goes without saying that spirituality can only be achieved when there is no ego, says Parthasarathy,called Swamiji by his followers. This applies to one and all religion,because after all,all religions have the same basic philosophy. It is only the dos and donts which change,influenced by the environment of the time. In fact,religion is merely the shell around a basic philosophy, he adds.
Parthasarathy is different from other gurus. Born in a prominent shipping family in Chennai,he completed his post-graduation from London University. However,finding his true calling to life,he gave up a luxurious life and instead dedicated his life to Vedanta. He attached himself to an ashram in Mumbai,and soon afterwards,started the Vedanta Academy at Manavali that is an hours drive from Pune.
He preaches,for lack of a better term,practical approaches to life that increase productivity,reduce stress and develop leadership. Sin is merely mental agitation, he says adding,If a man is not disturbed by his deed,then he doesnt consider himself a sinner,and would not think about it any further.
Parthasarathy believes in the separation of the intellect from intelligence,and believes that a keen intellect is a must for a winner. He says,All educational institutes develop ones intelligence; I teach people to develop their intellect. Intelligence is knowledge,while intellect is much more than that. Intellect is questioning,it is not to take anything for granted till a logical conclusion is reached.
Among other things,Parthasarathy is also an author,and has written 10 books on the principles and philosophies of Vedanta,. Everything that I write,I write between four and six in the morning. That is when one truly exercises their mind, he adds.
He also feels that businessmen lead stressful lives,compounded by bad time-management,relationship issues and a wrong lifestyle. And as work degenerates into monotony,there is a heightened tension of the body,and as a consequence business cannot be done to its full potent,leading to a loss of efficiency and productivity,which reflects itself at home. Thus,businesses fail,families break,and nations war. He says that to break away from this vicious circle,one must gain mastery over ones intellect and control the emotion. He has explained the theory in his book Governing Business and Relationships.
Remarkably fit for a man who has crossed his eighth decade,Parthsarathy says that a calm mind is a key to all success. I have no worries, he says,simply adding,I have an anxiety-free future,because I have seen that anxiety merely saps one,both physically and mentally. Of course,to stay fit,one also has to be regular and disciplined.
(Swami Parthasarathy will be in the city to release and give a discourse on his book Governing Business and Relationships,aptly on Guru Purnima on July 19,at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir,6.30pm onwards)
