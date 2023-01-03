An affair gone very wrong ends with a murder on a farm, switched identities and a missing tattoo

At first glance, it seemed to be the story of a premeditated murder, nothing shy of a crime thriller. But when probed, it turned out to be a tale of two families from neighbouring villages in Pune district and the unimaginable emotional turmoil they have gone through since December 17.

This is the story of a 58-year-old farmer from Charholi Khurd village, Kerba Thorve alias Subhash, who allegedly staged his own ‘accidental death’ by beheading his acquaintance Ravindra Ghenand (48), and then mutilating his body in a rotavator — a farm equipment for tilling that has rotating blades. The reason behind Thorve’s alleged crime: he wanted to elope with the married woman he was having an affair with and start a new life.

A notice on the ‘post-death’ rituals of Kerba Thorve. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) A notice on the ‘post-death’ rituals of Kerba Thorve. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Charholi Khurd and Dhanore villages are located 2 km apart, close to the temple town of Alandi in Khed taluka of Pune district. Thorve, a farmer, operates a tractor-pulled rotavator for tilling land tracts in the vicinity as and when hired by other farmers. Ghenand owns a farm but for years, earned his living working as a driver. According to police and his family members, he had been suffering from alcoholism over the last few years. Thorve’s wife died by suicide two years ago, said police.

On the morning of December 17, some local residents found a mangled headless body next to a rotavator on a farm in Charholi Khurd. The rotavator turned out to be Thorve’s and it came to light that the owner of the farm had hired him for his services.

Police said that at the time, Thorve’s two sons, Bapu and Mahesh, identified the body as their father’s, based on the clothes. It was assumed that the severed head had been taken away by stray or wild animals. Initial investigation led police to believe that Thorve may have accidentally fallen onto the moving rotavator, leading to a gory death.

Thorve’s sons and family members performed the last rites of the remains. A hoarding was put up, paying respects to the farmer, and WhatsApp messages were circulated among the villagers which notified people of Dashkriya rituals for him, which are traditionally attended by a large number of people. These rituals were held on the morning of December 22 on the bank of river Indrayani.

Meanwhile, on the morning of December 17, at Ghenand’s house hardly 2 km away, his family realised that he had not been home since the previous day. But this was not unusual.

“My father was suffering from alcoholism. He would not come home for days… he didn’t have a mobile phone but he knew mine and used to call me… but this time, I did not get a call so I started asking around and searching for my father in the neighbouring villages. After searching for him for two days, we decided to file a missing case at Alandi police station on December 19. During the inquiry, police showed us CCTV footage from the area in which my father was seen going on a tractor with Kerba Thorve on December 16,” said Ghenand’s son Nikhil (28), sitting next to his father’s garlanded image.

“We knew Thorve’s family, because he and my father knew each other. We had heard about Thorve’s accidental death caused by the rotavator… At the time, we thought Thorve may have known where my father was, but he was thought to be dead. People were talking about my father having to do something with Thorve’s death. While the two knew each other, Thorve had been coming to our house frequently to meet my father over the last one week. Looking back, we now find this unusual… My father was short and frail compared to Thorve. But I remember one thing, both of them had old injuries to their small toes.” said Nikhil.

The investigation by the police, details of which were first released on December 26, has brought to light a chilling sequence of events. “Investigation suggests that it was a premeditated and cold-blooded act. On the afternoon of December 16, Thorve met Ghenand at a cricket match in Dhanore and asked him to accompany him to a farm in Charholi on his tractor. On the way, Thorve gave Ghenand money to buy liquor and on the way, Ghenand purchased three quarter bottles.” said a police officer who is part of the probe.

According to police, Thorve and Ghenand then went to the farm whose owners had been hired Thorve for tilling. By 9 pm that day, while the duo tilled the farm, Ghenand became extremely drunk, they said.

“Thorve murdered Ghenand by severing his head from the torso with a sharp grass cutting sickle. He then put his clothes on Ghenand’s headless body, and placed the body under the rotavator and mutilated it beyond recognition to stage it as an accident.” said Inspector Sunil Godse, in-charge of Alandi police station. Thorve dumped the severed head, Ghenand’s clothes and the sharp sickle in an abandoned well and left his phone behind, said police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte said, “… Thorve had handed over Rs 35,000 to the woman he was having an affair with, a few days before the murder… this further establishes that the act was premeditated. After killing Ghenand, Thorve walked without clothes for a distance. On the way, he borrowed pants and a shawl from people and went straight to the house of the woman. The two then travelled to Jejuri, where they stayed for some days.”

“Investigation revealed that during their stay in Jejuri, Thorve told the woman what had happened. She got scared… and insisted that she be dropped back at her home to her family,” added ACP Katte.

Police believe that on December 23, Thorve dropped her at home and went to his cousin sister’s house in Shel Pimpalgaon village by walking over 20 km in the night. Police said that seeing her ‘dead’ cousin alive, his cousin fainted. On the morning of December 24, she informed people from Thorve’s village, and police were also informed.

Meanwhile, the police team looking into Ghenand’s disappearance had come across CCTV footage of him and Thorve a day before. This had prompted police teams to dig deeper and look at the connection between Thorve’s ‘death’ and Ghenand’s disappearance. Before it came to light on December 24 that Thorve was alive, police had surmised that the two events were connected.

“After we registered the missing complaint, we were hopeful that my father would return… but as the days passed, we all started getting worried. But when we got to know that Thorve was alive, we feared the worst.” said Nikhil.

When Thorve was brought to Alandi for the police probe, he started displaying unruly behaviour and refused to talk. On December 24, he was admitted to a local hospital in Alandi, where police kept trying to extract information from him. Thorve finally started talking and confessed to the police, and to Ghenand’s family, that he had killed him. Thorve was placed under arrest on December 26 on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Based on his confession, police recovered Ghenand’s head, his clothes and the weapon used by Thorve from the abandoned well.

He was produced before a court on December 27 and remanded to police custody. Subsequently the police recorded the statement of the woman he was trying to elope with and also traced and examined the entire route traversed by Thorve before and after the murder, as part of the investigation.

Thorve’s two sons, who had accepted the ‘death’ of their father and even conducted his last rites, now have to face the fact that he is not only alive, but he also murdered an innocent man in an attempt to elope with a woman.

His son Mahesh said, “We are not in a position to talk to anyone at this point. I can’t tell you what we have gone through. We will speak at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Ghenand’s family performed the last rites on his remains as per traditions. His son Nikhil said, “This brutal crime does not seem to be an act by a single person. If there are any more perpetrators, they must be brought to justice. We hope that the accused gets the maximum possible sentence in the case. We have no personal enmity against the family of the accused, but the least I can hope for is justice to my father.”

“I have two sons and a daughter. The savage act has taken away their father and the grandfather to my grandchildren. I pray that no one ever has to go through such a traumatic situation anywhere.” said Ghenand’s wife Meena.

“My husband had a tattoo of the letter ‘M’ on his hand, for my name. I have been told that on his mangled body, the tattoo was no longer visible. In that inhuman act, my mark on his hand was also brutally mutilated.” said Meena.