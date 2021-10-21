Amusement parks allowed to reopen in city from tomorrow, water rides to stay closed

Further relaxing lockdown rules in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), as per the directives of the Maharashtra government, has extended the timings for all shops till 11 pm while allowing eateries to remain open till midnight. It has also allowed all amusement parks to reopen from October 22

The Maharashtra government had, on Tuesday, issued directives for relaxing the timings for shops and eateries in the state. It has also given local authorities the power to implement the new norms based on the Covid-19 situation in their areas.

Accordingly, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Wednesday gave permission for all shops in the city to stay open till 11 pm. Restaurants, bars and food courts in the city will be open till 12 midnight.

“Amusement park and museums… are allowed to reopen from October 22. However, there will be a complete ban on water rides while other rides in open spaces will be allowed in amusement parks,” he said, adding that this decision would be applicable in the jurisdictions of PMC, Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board.

The PMC has also stressed on the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in the premises of amusement parks.

“Those above 65 years of age, or with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home,” said Kumar. All employees and visitors need to undergo thermal screening. The premises of amusement parks should be sanitised regularly.

Swimming pools inside such parks will remain closed. CCTV monitoring will be mandatory to avoid crowding.

The PMC had earlier announced that theatres, cinemas, multiplexes and auditoriums will open from Friday.