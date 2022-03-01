Amul to increase fresh milk price by Rs 2 per litre

THE GUJARAT Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all-India markets, effective from March 1.

In Mumbai market, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul cow milk will be at Rs 26 per 500 ml. The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4% increase in MRP, which is much lower than average food inflation. In the last two years, Amul has increased its prices per annum in fresh milk category by only 4%. This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost and overall cost of operation.

As a matter of policy, Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers. The price revision will help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to milk producers and encourage them towards higher milk production.