Amravati contractors stage symbolic ‘Tervi’ protest, allege delay in bill payments

Alleging that the Maharashtra government had failed to clear their pending bills despite completion of various public works, and expressing concern over the suicides of fellow contractors, members of the contracting community held a symbolic “Tervi” (13th-day death ritual) ceremony outside the Public Works Department (PWD) office in Amravati on Monday.

Describing the state as financially “dead”, the protesters staged the ceremony by placing an image bearing the words “Maharashtra Shashan” on a chair and adorning it with a garland made of toy currency notes. A lunch plate was placed beside the image. Instead of flowers, the protesters threw toy notes at it while shouting slogans demanding the release of pending dues. They also held placards carrying messages such as “Jo Contractors Cha Paisa Khail, Toh Sattetun Baher Jail” (Those who eat contractors’ money will be voted out of power).

Invitations to the symbolic “Tervi” ceremony, titled “Shok Sandesh” (condolence message), were put up across government offices and at junctions in Amravati. The invitations called on government officials who had sanctioned works without ensuring the availability of funds to attend the ceremony and have a meal.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The protesters staged the ceremony by placing an image bearing the words “Maharashtra Shashan” and adorning it with a garland. (Express photo) The protesters staged the ceremony by placing an image bearing the words “Maharashtra Shashan” and adorning it with a garland. (Express photo)

During the protest, the Maharashtra State Contractors Association (MSCA) and the State Engineers Association (SEA), Amravati district, also demanded justice for contractors who had died by suicide, allegedly due to financial distress caused by pending payments.

In a recent incident, on October 8, licensed contractor Sunil Wagdare, 52, died by suicide in Jarud village in Amravati’s Warud taluka.

His family claimed that despite completing several government infrastructure projects, bills amounting to Rs 2.5 crore remained unpaid, causing him severe financial stress.

His death sparked outrage among contractors across the state. The MSCA organised a statewide agitation on October 19, during which contractors in Amravati district took out a funeral procession as a symbolic protest against what they described as an inactive and insensitive government.

Story continues below this ad

They demanded that the government form an inquiry committee to fix responsibility for Wagdare’s suicide and release the pending dues.

Claiming that the government had taken no serious action, the contractors held the symbolic Tervi ceremony on November 2.

Engineer Ashwin Pawar of the SEA said, “I got work orders in 2023 for different infrastructure projects of Rs 1.5 crore. I completed the work in time, but my bills are still pending. If the government was not having funds, it should not have released work orders. It was done purposefully to get commission from contractors before the 2024 elections.”

Milind Bhosale, president of the MSCA, claimed that the Maharashtra government had not cleared bills worth about Rs 90,000 crore for contractors who had completed various projects, with most of the work orders issued during the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Story continues below this ad

“My bills of over Rs 1 crore for the government works completed from 2022 are not cleared yet. Previously, we used to get our money within a month after submission of bills. But now, even after contractors protesting for the last one and half years, not more than ten per cent of their bills are cleared,” said Gajanan Dalvi of the SEA.

“Nine contractors have died due to financial stress. Still the government is not responding. With every contractor, about 15 persons associated with him, including labourers, raw material suppliers and transporters, are facing losses and unemployment. And, while the old bills are not cleared, the government is releasing new tenders for different works. There is no clarity and transparency left in the system,” said SEA district president Ujjwal Pande.

SEA’s Arjun Khadse said, “Regular contractors and sub-contractors are not in a position to take up new works due to pending dues. Many have taken loans or borrowed money for previous work.”