An amputation, a prosthetic leg and a NEET setback: 18-year-old remains focused on her dream of becoming a doctor

On Thursday, Kavita was among several amputee patients who interacted with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during his visit to the ALC's Saksham Mobility Clinic. (Express Photos)

Born with a congenital deformity that left her without a right knee joint, with two fingers on her right hand and four on her left, 18-year-old Kavita Arora from Jammu has undergone years of medical treatment. She underwent an above-the-knee amputation at the age of five and was fitted with a prosthetic leg at Pune’s Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) when she was six.

Now in Pune for a routine medical review and prosthetic maintenance, Kavita is preparing for the next step in her journey — securing admission to a medical college.

“I was not able to attend coaching classes regularly because I sometimes found it difficult to walk, but I studied well and was expecting to score over 300 marks after appearing for NEET in May,” she told The Indian Express. “Then the paper leak led to a re-examination. I was a bit distracted and could not perform that well. I really hope I get admission to a government medical college.”