Pune: Dire need for airport in Chakan, says Shirur MP

NCP leader and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe on Thursday said there is a dire need for an international airport in Chakan, considering the requirements of the expanding industrial area.

“The industrial area of Chakan has more than 900 companies and all of them have production units. The products of these companies are transported across the country and abroad. Thus, there is a need for an international airport for the area,” Kolhe said, adding it was due to the opposition of previous Shirur MP, Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil of the Shiv Sena, that the airport plan was shifted from Chakan to Purandar.

Kolhe said he has raised the demand for an airport at Chakan in the Lok Sabha.

Kolhe had shifted from the Shiv Sena to the NCP prior to the recent Lok Sabha election.

He also said the Pune-Nashik train plan has received a nod from the Union government, and that the state government has to do its part as there is an increasing demand for the railway route.

Kolhe held a meeting with PMC Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, with a demand for the civic body to resolve traffic and water supply issues of Hadapsar. “The PMC has assured that it will give me an action taken report on the issues raised in the meeting,” Kolhe said.

On the demand of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for a separate municipal corporation in the city, the NCP MP said that the state government should first ask for a detailed report of the impact that the proposed move would have in the area.

“The revenue source for the new civic body to sustain its work should be explored and then the decision on a new civic body should be taken,” said Kolhe.

