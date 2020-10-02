Amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters from today to Nov 30

The PMC recovers 2 per cent penalty every month on the delayed payment of property tax.

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters — who own around half the total properties in the city — with dues less than Rs 50 lakh, will start on Friday (October 2).

The ruling BJP in PMC had got the amnesty scheme resolution approved in the standing committee on the demand of elected representatives of various political parties.

“The municipal commissioner has given the administrative go-ahead for the implementation of the amnesty scheme from October 2 to November 30,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunal Khemnar.

The resolution was passed in the standing committee on September 24. It was decided that property tax defaulters with dues less than Rs 50 lakh should be given an 80 per cent waiver on the penalty on the actual pending property tax amount.

Khemnar said there are 4,92,138 properties in the PMC, with less than Rs 50 lakh in property tax dues.

The total property tax dues are Rs 3,138.64 crore, which include Rs 1,395.56 crore in tax and penalties worth Rs 1,743.07 crore.

As on September 30, the PMC has received total property tax of Rs 846.04 crore from 5,91,091 properties.

The PMC is facing a financial crunch due to the Covid-19 lockdown affecting collection from the largest revenue source — Goods and Services Tax (GST).

