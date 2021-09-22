Pune: Ammunition found in man’s luggage at airport, he says ‘wife packed it by mistake’

A 45-year-old man headed to Prayagraj from Pune airport on Tuesday morning was not allowed to take his flight after the scanner showed that his luggage contained 12 live rounds of 0.32 caliber. Upon inquiry, the CISF and local police found that the man was a security contractor operating in Bhosari MIDC, and had the requisite licence to possess firearms.

CISF officials said the cartridges were found while the baggage was being scanned at the Pune airport. The CISF team handed the man over to Vimantal police station personnel, who are investigating the incident.

“The man runs a security agency in Bhosari MIDC area. He produced all the required licences to possess firearms. He told us that during the rush of packing the luggage, his wife had erroneously packed the cartridges in the bag,” said Senior Police Inspector of Vimantal police station, Bharat Jadhav.