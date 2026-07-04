Security guard dies by suicide at Pune’s Ammunition Factory Khadki

According to the police's prima facie investigation, Jagdish Raj allegedly shot himself in the head with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, while on duty at the AFK around 4.30 am. (File photo)

A 51-year-old security personnel died by suicide at the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Raj, a member of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon.

According to the police’s prima facie investigation, Raj allegedly shot himself in the head with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, while on duty at the AFK around 4.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chilumala Rajnikant confirmed the incident. “The cause behind the suicide is not known yet,” he said, adding that Raj hailed from Jammu.

After being alerted, a team from the Khadki police station reached the spot and began an investigation. Forensic experts also visited the scene.