Security guard dies by suicide at Pune’s Ammunition Factory Khadki

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A 51-year-old security personnel died by suicide at the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish Raj, a member of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon.
According to the police’s prima facie investigation, Raj allegedly shot himself in the head with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, while on duty at the AFK around 4.30 am.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Chilumala Rajnikant confirmed the incident. “The cause behind the suicide is not known yet,” he said, adding that Raj hailed from Jammu.
After being alerted, a team from the Khadki police station reached the spot and began an investigation. Forensic experts also visited the scene.
An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Khadki police station, and further investigation is underway to confirm the reason behind the incident.
The body was sent for postmortem, and Raj’s family has been informed, police said.
The Defence Security Corps (DSC), of which Raj was a member, is responsible for the security of military establishments and other strategic assets. It is primarily staffed by re-employed retired personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, who guard ammunition depots, airfields, headquarters and other defence installations, allowing younger combat-ready troops to remain available for frontline operational duties.