Amitabh Gupta transferred again, now as chief of Maharashtra’s prison department

In a span of four days, former Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has been transferred twice, with the state’s Additional Director General of Police (prisons) being his latest designation.

The Home Department notified about the transfer in an order issued on Friday by Vyankatesh Bhat, Joint Secretary.

In the transfer order issued by the home department on December 13, Gupta was transferred from Pune city police to Mumbai as the Additional Director General of Police (law and order).

IPS officer Retesh Kumaarr, who was earlier holding charge of the state CID chief, took charge as the new Pune city police commissioner from Amitabh Gupta.

While handing over his charge to Kumarr, Gupta thanked the residents of Pune. He left a note saying, “Happy with the work we did in ensuring law and order, cracking major economic and exam scams, as well as in citizen engagement on the ground, plus on social media. But a long way to go and a lot of scope of improvement in areas such as traffic in tandem with other stakeholders….”