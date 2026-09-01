3 held after Modi photo removed from Pune college during Amit Thackeray’s event

The FIR names Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray as an accused and refers to 20-25 unidentified people linked to the party’s student wing.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 06:23 PM IST
Amit, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, had visited Government Polytechnic College, Shivajinagar, as part of a student interaction and membership programme. (ANI Videograb)Amit, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, had visited Government Polytechnic College, Shivajinagar, as part of a student interaction and membership programme. (ANI Videograb)
Make us preferred source on Google

The police arrested three people after a group led by Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, allegedly removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait from a Pune polytechnic college’s office on Monday. He allegedly questioned the authorities about the cleanliness of the college’s hostel, mess, and toilets.

The FIR names Amit Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, as an accused and refers to 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers of the organisation who allegedly accompanied him.

According to the FIR, Thackeray and the group arrived at the administrative office of Government Polytechnic Pune around 12.30 pm without permission. He allegedly gave instructions loudly after questioning the officials over cleanliness.

Story continues below this ad

The group visited the college in Shivajinagar as part of a student interaction and membership programme.

College principal Rajendra Kashiram Patil said in his complaint that a person accompanying Thackeray was asked to remove Modi’s portrait displayed on the left wall of the office. When Patil objected, the person allegedly removed the portrait forcibly.

Patil further said the group threatened him and teachers and administrative officials present in the office. They were allegedly told that the group would return and launch an agitation if the instructions were not followed within eight days.

The FIR alleges that the group remained inside the office without any reason and raised “MNS Zindabad” and “Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena Vijay Aso”, among other slogans, causing a commotion.

Story continues below this ad

“Three persons have been arrested, and further investigation is on,” said Chilumula Rajnikanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4).

The Chaturshringi police registered the case on charges including criminal trespass, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant, criminal intimidation, and abetment.

Thackeray has said he is proud of having removed the Modi portrait. “Yes, I got the portrait of the prime minister hanging directly beside the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar removed,” he told reporters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments