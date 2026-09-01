3 held after Modi photo removed from Pune college during Amit Thackeray’s event

2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 06:23 PM IST
The police arrested three people after a group led by Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, allegedly removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait from a Pune polytechnic college’s office on Monday. He allegedly questioned the authorities about the cleanliness of the college’s hostel, mess, and toilets.
The FIR names Amit Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, as an accused and refers to 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers of the organisation who allegedly accompanied him.
According to the FIR, Thackeray and the group arrived at the administrative office of Government Polytechnic Pune around 12.30 pm without permission. He allegedly gave instructions loudly after questioning the officials over cleanliness.
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The group visited the college in Shivajinagar as part of a student interaction and membership programme.
College principal Rajendra Kashiram Patil said in his complaint that a person accompanying Thackeray was asked to remove Modi’s portrait displayed on the left wall of the office. When Patil objected, the person allegedly removed the portrait forcibly.
Patil further said the group threatened him and teachers and administrative officials present in the office. They were allegedly told that the group would return and launch an agitation if the instructions were not followed within eight days.
The FIR alleges that the group remained inside the office without any reason and raised “MNS Zindabad” and “Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena Vijay Aso”, among other slogans, causing a commotion.
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“Three persons have been arrested, and further investigation is on,” said Chilumula Rajnikanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4).
The Chaturshringi police registered the case on charges including criminal trespass, unlawful assembly, obstructing a public servant, criminal intimidation, and abetment.
Thackeray has said he is proud of having removed the Modi portrait. “Yes, I got the portrait of the prime minister hanging directly beside the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar removed,” he told reporters.