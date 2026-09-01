3 held after Modi photo removed from Pune college during Amit Thackeray’s event

Amit, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, had visited Government Polytechnic College, Shivajinagar, as part of a student interaction and membership programme. (ANI Videograb)

The police arrested three people after a group led by Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, allegedly removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait from a Pune polytechnic college’s office on Monday. He allegedly questioned the authorities about the cleanliness of the college’s hostel, mess, and toilets.

The FIR names Amit Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, as an accused and refers to 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers of the organisation who allegedly accompanied him.

According to the FIR, Thackeray and the group arrived at the administrative office of Government Polytechnic Pune around 12.30 pm without permission. He allegedly gave instructions loudly after questioning the officials over cleanliness.