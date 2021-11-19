Amit Shah’s visit to Pune Municipal Corporation cancelled

The much-hyped visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on November 26 has been cancelled for now. The ruling BJP in the civic body was looking at Shah’s visit as a bid to boost the morale of party workers ahead of the forthcoming civic polls.

“The visit of the union Home minister has been postponed. The new schedule would be declared soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” said city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik.

He said the visit has been postponed owing to unavoidable circumstances but the party was confident that the union minister will reschedule it.

The city unit of BJP had made big plans for Shah’s visit to PMC considering the civic body would soon be going to polls in the next few months and faces a stiff challenge from Maha Vikas Aghadi, alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The Union Home Minister was supposed to unveil the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the entrance of the extended main building of PMC and lay the foundation stone for erecting a memorial of Maratha king Shivaji on the premises of the civic headquarters. He was also supposed to offer flowers to the memorial of the Constitution in the same premises as November 26 to mark Constitution day.

Shah was also scheduled to address party workers at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch and visit Vaikunth Mehta Institute of Cooperative Management in the city.

The NCP had taken a dig at the BJP over creating a hype over the Union Home Minister’s visit to PMC. It has said that the BJP was roping in national leaders out of fear of loss in the civic polls. In 2017, the BJP for the first time had come to power in PMC by dislodging the NCP.