Amit Shah’s visit to Pune boosts BJP unit in city before tough by-poll

THE TWO-DAY visit of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah to Pune, days before the Kasba Assembly by-poll, is expected to give a major boost to the BJP unit in Pune. While Shah held a meeting with senior BJP leaders during his visit, he did not participate directly in the election campaign.

“The Union minister did not participate in the election campaign but he held meetings with party leaders. His presence has encouraged party workers to work hard to retain the Kasba seat,” said a BJP leader.

On Saturday, Shah visited Omkareshwar Temple, which falls in the jurisdiction of Kasba constituency. He also visited ailing BJP MP Girish Bapat at his house in Kasba. Before being elected to the Lok Sabha, Bapat was the MLA from Kasba for nearly two decades. Last week, the BJP had roped in Bapat for an election rally.

Shah addressed party leaders and workers at the release of the Marathi version of the book ‘Modi@20’, and urged everyone to work hard for Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The BJP is making all possible effort to retain its seat in Kasba and many ministers have been campaigning here.