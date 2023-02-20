scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Amit Shah’s visit to Pune boosts BJP unit in city before tough by-poll

The BJP is making all possible effort to retain its seat in Kasba and many ministers have been campaigning here.

Amit Shah
Listen to this article
Amit Shah’s visit to Pune boosts BJP unit in city before tough by-poll
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE TWO-DAY visit of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah to Pune, days before the Kasba Assembly by-poll, is expected to give a major boost to the BJP unit in Pune. While Shah held a meeting with senior BJP leaders during his visit, he did not participate directly in the election campaign.

“The Union minister did not participate in the election campaign but he held meetings with party leaders. His presence has encouraged party workers to work hard to retain the Kasba seat,” said a BJP leader.

On Saturday, Shah visited Omkareshwar Temple, which falls in the jurisdiction of Kasba constituency. He also visited ailing BJP MP Girish Bapat at his house in Kasba. Before being elected to the Lok Sabha, Bapat was the MLA from Kasba for nearly two decades. Last week, the BJP had roped in Bapat for an election rally.

More from Pune

Shah addressed party leaders and workers at the release of the Marathi version of the book ‘Modi@20’, and urged everyone to work hard for Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The BJP is making all possible effort to retain its seat in Kasba and many ministers have been campaigning here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 04:10 IST
Next Story

Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Valley hinterland

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close