Amit Shah slams Congress over Bharat Summit: Tarnishing country’s image before international audience

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticised the Congress over its Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, accusing Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of making anti-India statements before an international audience and attempting to tarnish the country’s image. He advised the Congress leader to stop his foreign visits and travel to villages across India if he aspired to return to power.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Society at Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district, Shah said, “Congress is taking out its frustration over continuously losing elections for the last three years in different ways.”