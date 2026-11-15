Amit Shah slams Congress over Bharat Summit: Tarnishing country’s image before international audience

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experi... Read More
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticised the Congress over its Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, accusing Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of making anti-India statements before an international audience and attempting to tarnish the country’s image. He advised the Congress leader to stop his foreign visits and travel to villages across India if he aspired to return to power.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Society at Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district, Shah said, “Congress is taking out its frustration over continuously losing elections for the last three years in different ways.”
Referring to the Bharat Summit, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad over the past two days, Shah said, “People with left-leaning ideologies from across the world were invited to India. The prince of Congress also went there. The event was named Bharat Summit, but before an international audience, Rahul Gandhi made anti-India statements and tarnished the image of India.”
“I want to ask the people of Maharashtra to question Congress leaders wherever they meet them and tell them that victory and defeat in elections depend on the performance of their leaders,” he said.
Targeting the Congress over corruption allegations during its decade in power at the Centre, Shah said, “You were given a chance for ten years. Corruption scandals worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place during that period. The people of India then caught hold of your hand, pulled you down from power in Delhi and made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India.”
“In the last 12 years, there has not been a single allegation of corruption against the Narendra Modi government,” he claimed.
Offering advice to Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “You will not get power by tarnishing the image of India on international forums. If you want power, stop going on foreign trips and start visiting villages in India. Only then is there some possibility for you.”