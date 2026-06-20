Amit Shah says Eknath Shinde-led Sena is the only Shiv Sena left

Taking a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed that the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was now the only Shiv Sena left.

Speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of the Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, Shah said, “Now, there is no need to refer to it as the ‘Shinde faction’ anymore. Now, there is only one Shiv Sena left, which is led by Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.”

Shah was alluding to the split in Shiv Sena (UBT), whose six MPs have decided to join hands with the Shinde-led Sena.