Amit Shah in Pune: Congress says police curbed protest along convoy route

The Pune Congress on Saturday alleged that the police had barred the party from protesting along Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s travel route. Spokesperson Gopal Tiwari also claimed that notices had been served to several Congress leaders and workers and the police were “trying to detain them before the event.”

Shah arrived in Pune early on Saturday to honour National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with the Lokmanya Tilak Puraskar at an event in the afternoon. The Congress had planned to show black flags, raise slogans, and demand Shah’s resignation as he made his way to the venue.

“The Pune police told us not to protest on the route through which Shah’s cavalcade will pass. We have been told to protest nearly a kilometre away from the venue,” Tiwari told The Indian Express.