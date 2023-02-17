Amit Shah to visit Pune ahead of bypolls; will not take part in campaigning, say BJP leaders

The political slugfest between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to intensify for the upcoming bypolls in the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pune although Shah is unlikely to participate in the election campaign.

Shah will reach Pune Saturday and participate in various programmes in the city, including a function to release a book `Modi@20’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also inaugurate the first phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park highlighting the life and valour of Maratha king Shivaji, on February 19, on the birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

Assembly bypolls | Chinchwad heads for three-cornered contest as a defiant Kalate refuses to pull out of fray

The park is an initiative of history scholar Babasaheb Purandare spread over 21 acre in Ambegaon Budhruk and is being developed at a cost of Rs 438 crore. It will be completed in four phases. The first phase of work is complete and has received state government funds of Rs 60 crore. Some money had also been raised by Purandare himself through his lectures. The scholar had passed away a few years ago.

On Shah’s visit, a BJP leader said, “The Union minister will meet party leaders and review the ongoing preparations for the bypolls but will not participate in the election campaign. He will address the party workers during the book release function.”

The BJP is facing a tough fight from the MVA in Kasba and Chinchwad. The byelection has been scheduled due to the deaths of Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap of the BJP who represented the Kasba and Chinchwad seats, respectively. The MVA — an alliance of Congress, the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena — is contesting the byelection as a unit and this will be the first time since the collapse of the MVA government when common voters will take part.

While Congress will contest the Kasba seat, the NCP will fight from the Chinchwad seat. The MVA is jointly participating in the election campaign of their candidates while the BJP has roped in 40 star campaigners, including four Union ministers from the state.