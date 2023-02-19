scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Amit Shah inaugurates first phase of Shivshrusti theme park based on Shivaji’s life, says Maratha king’s life inspiration to all

Amit Shah also acknowledged the work of the late historian Babasaheb Purandare, who conceptualised the memorial at at Ambegaon in Pune.

Amit Shah Shivshrusti inaugurationMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (centre) during the ceremony held on Shivaji's birth anniversary. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Shivshrusti, a historical theme park based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, at Ambegaon in Pune and acknowledged the work of the late historian Babasaheb Purandare, who conceptualised the memorial.

Shah said the theme park would be the largest in Asia on a historical topic after its completion and said Shivaji’s life was inspirational to all. “He was not focused on getting power but on fighting against atrocities and providing good governance,” Shah said.

“Shivaji Maharaj gave a message that no one can do atrocities against India. His ideology has been carried forward after him in the country,” he added.

The Maratha king restored many temples and also constituted a ministry during his rule, Shah said, adding the Union government is presently constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and many other temples in the country.

“Shivaji Maharaj led from the front while fighting against enemies in the field and set an example of how a leader should be. He strengthened the rural economy by implementing various schemes for farmers,” Shah said.

Also Read |Victory of truth: Amit Shah on EC call in favour of Shinde camp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present during the ceremony held on Shivaji’s birth anniversary.

Shinde said his Shiv Sena faction got the bow and arrow election symbol due to Shivaji’s blessing. “The project of Shiv Shrusti is good and will now be completed at full speed with the help of the state government,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Shiv Shrushti would inspire the new generation and encourage patriotism.

Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan implements the project for which the state government allocated land and Rs 50 crore for the first phase.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 17:45 IST
