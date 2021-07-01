Maharashtra BJP writes to Amit Shah seeking CBI probe against Ajit Pawar, NCP says move will backfire

After state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch an investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab in connection to the Sachin Waze case, the NCP on Thursday said the BJP’s move will backfire.

“They (BJP) had also succeeded in getting an ED probe against our party president Sharad Pawar. However, the move backfired on the BJP. And now, their bid to get a CBI probe started against the deputy chief minister will backfire as well,” said state NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil on Thursday.

While Ajit Pawar has not yet commented on the BJP’s demand, Patil said it will be BJP which will have to face embarrassment for trying to get CBI to probe the NCP leader.

“It is probably the first time in the history of India that a political party (BJP) has passed a resolution at its executive committee meeting seeking CBI probe against a leader. This only goes to show the way BJP is misusing the investigating agencies. Be it CBI or ED, BJP has turned them into puppets to target opponents. They will not succeed in their game plan. We will give them a befitting reply. Their bid to tarnish Ajit Pawar’s image will turn into an embarrassment for them,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil has sent a letter to the Union Home Minister, seeking a CBI probe against Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab in the Sachin Waze case.

“Our executive committee had also passed a resolution to this effect. Sachin Waze had told an NIA court that one Darshan Godavat has asked him to collect money from gutkha sellers on behalf of the deputy CM. Waze had also said that Parab had asked him to collect Rs 2 crore each from 50 contractors of the BMC,” said Bhandari.

“Since the CBI is probing the extortion case against Anil Deshmukh and his two assistants on directions of the High Court, a similar probe should be launched against Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. This is what we have demanded in the letter,” said Bhandari.

When asked who Godawat was, Bhandari said, “It is Ajit Pawar who has reply to this charge… why is he keeping mum?”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “When it comes to CBI probe on state matters, it is either the state government or the High Court which takes the call… By urging the party’s leader and the Home Minister to launch a CBI probe, the BJP has only revealed whose tunes the CBI dances to… This exactly is the reason why states are keeping CBI out.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.